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The final chapter was not a happy one: Cristiano Ronaldo follows in the footsteps of Özil and Trezeguet
By Muhammad Sharaf Eldeen,4 days ago
A dramatic end to the saga of "the Don" Cristiano Ronaldo's retirement from international football has reopened the file of players who walked away from their national teams, whether for good or for a time, over disputes with coaches or federations. Some of those cases ended in a permanent farewell....