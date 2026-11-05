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Water flowing down from tank explained
By Dick Mangrum,3 days ago
A picture depicts water flowing down from a Westminster water tower, and there is an explanation. It’s the elevated Main Street tank – the one that carries an apple logo. Kevin Bronson, city administrator, says, “As city crews and contractors were working on installation and testing our new SCADA system (an electronic, remote monitoring system) the tank filled above its upper blow off valve causing the top blow off valve to release the excess water. While it may have looked a bit dramatic, the blow off functioned as it was designed to do. Once the new SCADA system is fine-tuned, we shouldn’t see that again.”