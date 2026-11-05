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Watch: Trey’Dez Green Talks Health, Sam Leavitt & Preparing For Alabama
By Staff Reporter,4 days ago
LSU tight end Trey’Dez Green met with reporters this week to discuss his return from a knee injury, the benefits of the bye week, and preparations for Alabama. Green said he feels “amazing” after returning against Auburn and getting an extra week to recover. He also praised LSU’s tight end room for stepping up during his absence and quarterback Sam Leavitt’s leadership.