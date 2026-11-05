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“There’s no one in the world like him”: coach Jose Mourinho raves about Real Madrid star
By Daniel Buse,5 days ago
Real Madrid coach Jose Mourinho praised Jude Bellingham after their away win in the Champions League. The Englishman backheeled Marc Cucurella's cross home to make it 1-1 in the 3-2 win at AEK Athens. His goal and strong performance earned him special praise from Mourinho: "He is unique, he is exceptional," the Portuguese said, according to the Spanish sports newspaper Marca.