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Atalanta, Sarri: “We don’t know very much about Kairat Almaty”
By Gianluca Minchiotti,5 days ago
The manager speaks ahead of the Conference League match. Ahead of the match against Kairat Almaty, Atalanta manager Maurizio Sarri speaks to Sky Sport about the opposition. On Kairat: "They changed manager after the end of the league season, so tactically they are something of an unknown. We have studied what we could: they have played only one league match. We have watched what we could, but we do not know a great deal about them, apart from the characteristics of individual players. So it is a tricky match."