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Coon Rapids Gang Member Gets 27 Years for 2023 Fatal Shooting Near Nightclub
By Cynthia Yi,4 days ago
A Coon Rapids man accused of ties to the Highs gang was sentenced to 329 months in prison, or 27 years and five months, after pleading guilty to aiding and abetting second-degree murder in the 2023 shooting death of Patrick Henderson. Marquan Deshaun Tucker will receive credit for 696 days already served, and his other two murder cases, tied to separate shootings in 2022 and 2024, had also been legally resolved by the time of his Henderson sentencing.
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