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As NFL trade deadline looms, Jonathan Taylor reiterates focus on Colts' Week 9 game vs. Dallas Cowboys
By JJ Stankevitz,5 days ago
As Jonathan Taylor – like the rest of us – awaits a resolution amid swirling trade rumors, the Colts running back's focus remains on his team's upcoming game. And while Taylor acknowledged he can't dodge those rumors, he's adept at not letting them disrupt his work and preparation for Sunday's game against the Dallas Cowboys at Lucas Oil Stadium.