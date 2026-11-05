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Minneapolis Man Charged in 10-Hour Hostage Ordeal, Then Fled on a Flight
By Ariel Kozlov,4 days ago
A 45-year-old Minneapolis man is facing attempted murder and assault charges after a woman told investigators he held her hostage for about 10 hours inside an apartment, beat her until she repeatedly lost consciousness, and blocked her from completing a call to 911 as her infant lay nearby. Karod Dupree Ross then boarded a flight the morning charges were filed, and his whereabouts were unknown, according to the criminal complaint against him.
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