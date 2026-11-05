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Hertel Man Critically Hurt in Highway 70 Crash Near Siren
By Ariel Kozlov,4 days ago
A 58-year-old Hertel man was left with life-threatening injuries after his van collided head-on with a straight truck on Highway 70 near Siren on Wednesday morning, according to the seed report. The 41-year-old Rice Lake man driving the truck suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the crash, which happened shortly before 10 a.m. on Highway 70 at Narrows Drive, according to the Wisconsin State Patrol's account relayed in that same report.
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