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CHSAA releases 5A, 4A flag football All-State teams
By John Renfrow, john@cotln.org,4 days ago
It’s the sport that’s taken the Centennial State by storm in the last few years, with more and more athletes signing up every season to play high school flag football. In the 2024-2025 academic year, almost 69,000 girls competed in flag football, according to the National Federation of High Schools. That’s a 60% increase from the previous school year.