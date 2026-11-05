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US Midterms: Democrats say ready to negotiate and promise big changes
By FMM - F24 Video Clips,2 days ago
US Democrats are promising to leverage their landslide election win to bring down living costs and hold President Donald Trump's administration to account. They are set to take control of both chambers of Congress in January, but delivering on their agenda could mean striking deals with the very president they have pledged to rein in.