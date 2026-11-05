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Did Mitchell Robinson have Best Game so far with Celtics?
By CLNS Media,4 days ago
Mitchell Robinson had a solid performance against the Milwaukee Bucks while he struggled shooting the ball from the field finishing 1-8 from the field and just 3 points. Robinson did do the thing he is best at crashing the board. Robinson had a season high 10 rebounds on the night and a season high 6 offensive rebounds as well. Robinson showed the ability that made him such an intriguing free agent target in this one.