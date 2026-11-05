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Montana Beef Council and Montana FFA Launch Recognition Programs Celebrating Agricultural Students and Educators
By About,4 days ago
The Montana Beef Council (MBC) and Montana FFA have teamed up in order to. recognize six FFA chapters and three agricultural educators for their leadership, dedication, and. contributions to Montana agriculture. MBC, in partnership with Montana FFA, is introducing two recognition programs designed to. celebrate outstanding FFA chapters and agricultural...
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