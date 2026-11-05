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Preserving the Ogallala – Conservation, Innovation, and the Future of American Agriculture Part 2
By About,4 days ago
In my previous column, we examined the importance of fossil water and the Ogallala Aquifer, an enormous groundwater resource that has helped transform the American High Plains into one of the most productive agricultural regions in the world. But as we also established, this resource is far from inexhaustible. According...
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