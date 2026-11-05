undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
FWP wardens are seeking tips on a mule deer buck shot southeast of Hamilton
By About,4 days ago
Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks game wardens are seeking information on a mule deer buck that was shot southeast of Hamilton near Sleeping Child Road on October 31. Wardens say that around 3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 31, two adult males in a silver pickup truck with matching topper shot and killed a mule deer buck. The were on Two Bear Forest Service Road, near Sleeping Child Road in Hunting District 270. The two left the area with the deer shortly after.