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Nintendo Switch 2 Passes 26 Million as Launch Surge Cools
By Fletcher Briggs,2 days ago
Nintendo’s Switch 2 has sold 26.35 million units worldwide as of September 30, 2026, the company reported in its first-half earnings on November 5. Nintendo’s report states, “There are no changes to the original financial forecast for this fiscal year that was published on May 8, 2026.” The original Switch, now in its tenth year, stands at 157.20 million lifetime units, with Switch 2 software at 73.21 million units sold against 1,593.87 million for the Switch library.