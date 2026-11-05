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Godzilla Minus Zero Is a Bigger Sequel With a Borrowed Plan
4 days ago
Did Takashi Yamazaki’s Oscar follow-up earn a roar from me, or did Ghidorah steal the King’s crown?. Toho opened Godzilla Minus Zero in Japan on November 3, the anniversary of the 1954 original. That date is a dare. It premiered at the New York Film Festival in September. The GKIDS North American release follows on November 6. I loved most of it. Yamazaki’s sequel to Godzilla Minus One is bigger and sadder than its predecessor, even when its script wobbles.