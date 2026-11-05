undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
HBO’s Harry Potter Casts Its Ghosts, Sorting Hat and Fat Lady
4 days ago
HBO’s Harry Potter series has cast its ghosts, the Sorting Hat and the Fat Lady. HBO announced the roles in a press release on October 30, 2026, the eve of Halloween, Screen Rant reported. David Threlfall voices the Sorting Hat. Leo Bill plays Nearly Headless Nick, and Andrew Brooke plays the Bloody Baron. Daniel Fearn is the Fat Friar. Laura Smyth plays the Fat Lady, the portrait guarding Gryffindor Tower. All five join season one, which adapts Philosopher’s Stone.