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'Deportations will continue': DHS shares reminder as Democrats set to take over Congress
By JESSICA A. BOTELHO,5 days ago
WASHINGTON (TNND) — Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Markwayne Mullin had a three-word message for the U.S. as Democrats prepare to take control of the House and Senate, signaling the Trump administration's intent to maintain its immigration enforcement agenda despite the shift in congressional power. "Deportations will continue,"...