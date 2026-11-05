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ROSEBURG POLICE CITE WOMAN FOR DRIVING UNINSURED FOLLOWING VEHICLE CRASH
5 days ago
Roseburg Police cited a woman for driving uninsured following a vehicle crash on Wednesday afternoon. An RPD report said just before 2:40 p.m. officers contacted the 35-year-old from Winston as a potential intoxicated driver after her vehicle had allegedly struck a parked vehicle twice in the 2100 block of Northwest Stewart Parkway. Officers determined she was not impaired but learned that she did not have valid insurance. The owner of the other vehicle was found, and information was exchanged. Both vehicles sustained moderate damage to the corners of their driver side bumpers.