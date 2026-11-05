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FLAG FAMILY EXCLUSIVE: Burgum announces federal land management changes, signals progress on North Dakota landowner concerns and permitting reform
By Chris Larson,5 days ago
BISMARCK, N.D. — U.S. Interior Secretary Doug Burgum is proposing major changes to decades-old federal land management regulations, revealing details of the plan during an exclusive interview with Scott Hennen on AM 1100 The Flag Thursday morning, ahead of the Bureau of Land Management’s scheduled public announcement. Burgum...
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