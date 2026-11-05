undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Man arrested for DUI after deadly Pacific Beach crash shuts down major streets
By City News Service,5 days ago
A man was arrested for driving under the influence after he crashed into another car, killing the driver in Pacific Beach Thursday morning, authorities said. A 41-year-old man was driving northbound on Mission Boulevard at high speeds before colliding with the driver side door of a 59-year-old woman's car, San Diego police said.
4