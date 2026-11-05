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Roth Conversions Explained: The Good, the Bad, and the Tax Bill
By Riley Adams, CPAKyle WoodleyHannah Kowalczyk-Harper,4 days ago
Sometimes, life goes one way when you planned on it to go another. In the case of retirement planning, let’s say you’ve been saving money in a tax-deferred retirement account (like a traditional individual retirement account (IRA) or employer-sponsored 401(k) plan) that lets you skip taxes when you contribute and only pay the piper once it’s time to make withdrawals in retirement. But midway through your career, your goals or circumstances change.