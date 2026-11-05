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NCAI Calls on Congress to Withdraw Historic Preservation Provisions in Permitting Reform Bill
By Levi Rickert,4 days ago
The National Congress of American Indians (NCAI) is calling on Tribal Nations, Native citizens and allies to urge Congress to withdraw historic preservation provisions from a federal permitting reform bill, warning that the proposed changes could undermine Tribal sovereignty and protections for sacred places. Under the theme “Sacred Then. Sacred...