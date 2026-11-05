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Charlie Avery Fishman
3 days ago
Charlie Avery Fishman will become a bar mitzvah on the morning of Nov. 7 at B’nai Jeshurun Congregation. He is the son of Courtney and Rob Fishman, the brother of Adam and Emery and the grandson of Sherrie Linden, Barbara and Michael Linden and Ruth and Fred Fishman. Charlie lives in Moreland Hills and attends Gross Schechter Day School. He enjoys playing basketball, baseball, football and cheering for his Cleveland and U. of Michigan teams. For his mitzvah project, he raised money for the Down Syndrome Association of Northeast Ohio (DSANEO).