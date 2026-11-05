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St. Cloud Contractor Permanently Banned From Construction Industry, Ordered to Pay More Than $1 Million
By Jennifer Lewerenz,5 days ago
(KNSI) — A St. Cloud contractor accused of taking money from homeowners for renovation work that never happened is now permanently barred from the residential construction industry in Minnesota. The Minnesota Attorney General’s Office says it secured a judgment against Ryan Pietron and his company, Affordable Home Remodeling, LLC....
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