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Jonathan Payne Appointed General Manager of Mandarin Oriental, Canouan
By Newsdesk,4 days ago
Mandarin Oriental, Canouan, the all-suite, all-villa luxury resort in St. Vincent and The Grenadines, has announced the appointment of Jonathan Payne as general manager. A hospitality leader with over 25 years of experience across the Caribbean, Europe, Africa and Southeast Asia, Payne will oversee the resort’s operations, enhance service delivery, develop strategic partnerships, and strengthen its presence in the market.