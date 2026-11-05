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How FM Radio Changed the Way We Listen
2 days ago
In 1935, Edwin Armstrong demonstrated how FM radio could reduce static, helping lay the groundwork for clearer, high-fidelity broadcasting. Radio could deliver music to a living room, but in the 1930s, that music often came accompanied by crackly static. Thunderstorms and electrical equipment interfered with both sound and speech. Edwin Howard Armstrong realized that listeners did not have to endure this interference.