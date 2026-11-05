undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
52 Opportunity Zones Created In W.Va.
By Eric Douglas,4 days ago
Fifty-two locations across 32 West Virginia counties have received special recognition from the U.S Department of Treasury called Opportunity Zones. This designation provides federal tax incentives to attract private investment, support business expansion, create jobs, and revitalize communities, according to a press release from Gov. Patrick Morrisey. The West Virginia...