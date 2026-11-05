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Sheriff’s Office Incident Report – November 5, 2026
4 days ago
Graham County Deputies Investigate Daycare Abuse Allegation, Vehicle Fire and Flooded Bridge. The Graham County Sheriff’s Office investigated an allegation of inappropriate treatment of a young child at a local daycare, responded to a vehicle fire near U.S. Highway 70 and received another report of a vehicle stranded in floodwaters at Eden Bridge among 16 incidents documented in its latest report.