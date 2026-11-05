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Columbia County announces measles cases; SW Wisconsin outbreak increases
By See More,4 days ago
Columbia County Public Health confirmed three measles cases Wednesday as Wisconsin’s statewide tally reached 431, according to the state Department of Health Services tracker. Officials said all confirmed and suspected cases identified so far involve people who were not vaccinated against measles. No public exposure sites have been identified, and known exposures have been limited to private gatherings. Tuesday’s measles count updates shows the SW Wisconsin outbreak continues with 142 confirmed cases in Grant County, 115 confirmed or probable cases in Lafayette County, 97 confirmed cases in Iowa County, and 14 confirmed cases in Vernon County.