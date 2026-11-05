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"The Engineering of Art" by Artist Sergei Fedorjaczenko in Falls Village
By Jamie Larson,5 days ago
Reception Saturday, November 7, 5–7pm; artist talk Thursday, November 19, 5:30pm | Falls Village, CT. The David M. Hunt Library opens "The Engineering of Art," a show by Falls Village artist Sergei Fedorjaczenko. Every painting and sculpture in the exhibition is built only from the circle, the square, and the triangle. Fedorjaczenko, who has installed all of the library's "ArtWall" exhibitions since 2011, took his cue from the Bauhaus school, and spent the past year on the series.