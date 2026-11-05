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Villegas ousts Valadao, flips seat for Democrats
By CHARLES WHISNAND cwhisnand@portervillerecorder.com,5 days ago
The Associated Press called the race in Tuesday's midterm election to represent District 22, which includes a portion of Porterville, in the U.S. House of Representatives for Democrat Randy Villegas. So Villegas has ousted Republican David Valadao, flipping another seat to Democrats. As of Wednesday morning with 57 percent of...