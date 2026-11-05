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Local football teams begin playoff run
By CHARLES WHISNAND cwhisnand@portervillerecorder.com,5 days ago
TRANQUILLITY (6-4) AT GRANITE HILLS (7-3), 7 P.M. FRIDAY. The Grizzlies have relied all season long on their three-headed rushing attack of Jojo Magana Rocco Oropeza and Xavier Fernandez. But Granite Hills also has other weapons in quarterbacks Rhyan Vinson and Jordan Holt and receiver Nate Medina. Xander Parker is also a key player on both sides of the bal for the Grizzlies.