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Forget James Bond, A Superior Spy Series Officially Returns Today
By Adam Blevins,5 days ago
James Bond fans have a lot to be excited about right now despite one of the biggest releases in franchise history now being in the rearview mirror. Earlier this year, IO Interactive finally released its new James Bond video game, 007 First Light, which debuted back in May to widespread acclaim from critics and players around the world. IOI has confirmed that a sequel to the game is in the works, though it’s unclear at this time when it will be released. 007 fans are also working their way through the franchise’s newest release, Young Bond: Silverfin, the new audio drama inspired by Charlie Higson’s book of the same name. There’s even a new big-budget film in the works at Amazon, where the next 007 is expected to be announced any day now.