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Week 9 NFL picks against the spread, predictions for every game: Bears have momentum going into Sunday night vs. Buccaneers
By Frank Schwab,4 days ago
Chicago Bears hype is about to get very loud. This NFL season seems wide open. There isn't one great team yet and there are few trustworthy contenders who have emerged. The Bears seemingly saw it the same way when they traded two first-round picks for defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons. And...