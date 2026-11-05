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Unruly at home, Nebraska hits Illinois for Friday night fight
4 days ago
Now might be a good time for Nebraska coach Matt Rhule to pack his bags, even if he continually insists he’s not going anywhere. The Cornhuskers (5-3, 2-3 Big Ten) blew another fourth-quarter lead last week and lost to Washington, inciting fans to flood Nebraska’s home field with trash and Rhule said his 13-year-old daughter had a male fan scream in her face “F-U and F your dad” in the postgame aftermath of the latest loss.