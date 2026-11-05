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Berks County Commissioners OK support of grant applications as Mary’s Shelter seeks to fund affordable housing for youth
By David Kostival,5 days ago
READING, Pa. – The Berks County Commissioners voted Thursday to authorize letters of support for grant applications on behalf of Mary’s Shelter. The letters of support were for Mary’s Shelter applications for:. Pennsylvania Housing Affordability and Rehabilitation Enhancement Funds for the Youth Bridge Program, which provides affordable...
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