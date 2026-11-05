undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Town Council Discusses Strategies to Deal with Anticipated Budget Shortfalls
By Maura Keene,5 days ago
Report on the Joint Meeting of the Amherst Town Council, Finance Committee, Library Trustees, Budget Coordinating Committee, and Amherst School Committee, November 2, 2026. This hybrid meeting was held in Town Hall, broadcast over Zoom, and recorded. This joint meeting of the Town Council, Finance Committee, Library Trustees, Budget Coordinating...