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Container orchestration for AI
By Mark Albertson,4 days ago
OpenShell, while still an early-stage project, is actively being developed for Kubernetes environments. The activity reflects growing customer interest in using containerized environments for applications, according to theCUBE Research’s Paul Nashawaty. “Fifty-one percent of organizations report that 51–75% of their applications now run in containers, representing a sharp rise...