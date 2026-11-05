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Clemson at Syracuse Q&A with Troy Nunes is an Absolute Magician
By Matt Goldin,4 days ago
Well folks, it’s one of everyone’s least favorite weekends of the year: the Syracuse game. Despite the Tigers holding a 10-2 record against the Orange since ‘Cuse joined the conference in 2013, this game often is three hours of stress for Tiger fans. To break things down, we’ve got Tanner Jace from Troy Nunes is an Absolute Magician to help us break down this week’s game. Before we dig in a reminder that Section 103 has an amazing selection of gear for Tiger fans, and with an every growing selection of schools, it’s the spot to shop for the other fans in your life. Use our code STS10 to get 10% off your first order from Section 103.
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