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Flames GM Conroy Fleeced Devils in Bahl Acquisition
By Rupert M.,5 days ago
Craig Conroy didn’t waste any time putting his stamp on the Calgary Flames. After being promoted to the general manager (GM) position following the 2022-23 season, he knew that this team had to head in a different direction. Not long after being hired, he traded out several veterans in Tyler Toffoli, Nikita Zadorov, Elias Lindholm, Chris Tanev, and Noah Hanifin. He wasn’t done there, either.