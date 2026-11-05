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Broken Arrow police share ways to help drivers avoid drowsy driving
By Hilton Price,5 days ago
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. - Broken Arrow Police Department shared ways drivers can stay alert as it recognizes National Drowsy Driving Prevention Week, which is held November 1-7. An estimated 6,400 lives are lost each year in the U.S. due to drowsy driving, according to the National Sleep Foundation and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
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