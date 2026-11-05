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49ers to Welcome Thousands of Fans at La Casa de Los Fieles for Unforgettable Events in Mexico
4 days ago
SANTA CLARA, Calif. – In just a few weeks, the San Francisco 49ers will return to Mexico City for their highly anticipated Week 11 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings at Estadio Banorte. Today, the team announced plans to bring back La Casa de los Fieles, or Home of the Faithful, at Pinche Gringo BBQ Warehouse Polanco as the team's dedicated fan zone with exclusive events all week long. La Casa de Los Fieles is sponsored by Foliatti Sportsbook and supported by Banorte, Marriott, and San Francisco Travel.