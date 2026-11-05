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University of Utah retains operational sovereignty as Redtail expands research access
By Victoria Gayton,5 days ago
Operational sovereignty gives universities authority over how shared computing resources are allocated, managed and secured. The University of Utah’s Redtail AI factory supercomputer brings advanced computing capabilities to a statewide community. Supporting researchers, students, administrators and external partners through that infrastructure requires more than computing capacity, according to Manish Parashar (pictured), chief AI officer of the University of Utah.