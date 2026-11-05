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SIU Carbondale releases new ‘We Are Southern’ spotlight video
By WSIU Public Broadcasting,5 days ago
Southern Illinois University Carbondale released its newest institutional spotlight video to the public today (Nov. 5), showcasing the university's vibrant campus, academic excellence, student experiences and the Saluki spirit that makes Southern unique. Titled “We Are Southern,” the video highlights SIU's nationally recognized research, hands-on learning opportunities, campus life and...