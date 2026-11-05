undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Pierpaolo Piccioli Is Stepping Down As Balenciga’s Creative Director
5 days ago
Another day, another designer from Kering’s luxury lineup down. Just weeks after the announcement that Anthony Vaccarello would be stepping down at Saint Laurent, now the global fashion group is sharing the news of Pierpaolo Piccioli’s exit from Balenciaga. Less than two years after the creative director took the helm of the iconic French brand, the two are parting ways, as part of Kering’s major creative overhaul.