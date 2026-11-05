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‘Total repudiation’: The blue wave is about to hit AI
By Hayden Field,5 days ago
AI companies have a new threat: a wave of Democrats who campaigned against them. On Tuesday night, Democrats made history as they took control of the House and the Senate, and a blue wave swept through traditionally red and swing states — with the nation’s first Black woman governor elected in Georgia, the country’s first Native American woman governor elected in New Mexico, and a Maine Senator ceding to a Democrat after 30 years in office. In these and other campaigns, one theme kept coming up: holding AI companies accountable to the American people. Now, the AI industry is left considering the prospect of regulation, data center construction slowdowns, and more.