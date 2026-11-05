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51 St. Pete area artists will unite for a massive, one-night-only show in the EDGE District
By Courtney Dodson,5 days ago
There’s a lot of art flowing through St. Pete this November, and one night will bring 51 artists together with one theme. On Saturday, November 14, Chad Mize will transform the beer garden at Green Bench Brewing (1133 Baum Ave N) into an open-air gallery for Go with the Flow, a one-night-only art show running from 6 to 10 p.m.
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