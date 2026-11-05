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Today in White Sox History: November 5
By Brett Ballantini,4 days ago
Yam Yaryan was born, in Knowlton, Iowa. While he played in just two MLB seasons (1921-22), both with the White Sox, the catcher was a 20-season minor-leaguer and a legendary slugger. He appeared to have ended his active career at age 39 in 1932, but then returned for five seasons from 1936 onward. At 47 in 1940, Yaryan capped his career by hitting .302 and slugging .402 as a catcher-manager for Brewton Millers (Class D). Overall, Yaryan hit better than .300 in 11 of his 20 minor league seasons, won four home run titles, and clocked 209 total homers. At the time of his retirement, Yaryan was one of no more than a couple of dozen players with at least 200 professional home runs.